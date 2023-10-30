Rangers' Blake Wheeler hopes to be on verge of breakout

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Through his first eight games as a Ranger, Blake Wheeler has no goals, no assists, a minus-3 plus/minus rating, and was averaging less than 12 minutes per game.

So, the 37-year-old forward hasn’t exactly been a force for the Blueshirts early in the season.

But as the 6-2 Rangers entered Monday night’s game against Wheeler’s old team, the Winnipeg Jets, looking to sweep their season-long, five-game road trip with a victory, coach Peter Laviolette said he thought the 6-5, 225-pound right wing just might be on the verge of turning things around for himself.

“I think it's difficult when you come in [to a new team], when you've been someplace,’’ Laviolette said following the Rangers’ morning skate at Canada Life Centre. “Somebody could move, and have been someplace for 10 years, and come to a new team, and just tear it up right out of the gate. But it doesn't always happen that way. Sometimes it takes a minute.’’

Wheeler, a 16-year veteran who played the last 12 1/2 seasons with Winnipeg, and served as captain of the team for a long time before he was bought out over the summer, signed a one-year, $800,000 (plus incentives) contract with the Rangers as a free agent. In his first return to Winnipeg since the buyout, he was mobbed by local media following the morning skate. And he acknowledged it’s taken him some time to adjust to his new home.

“You know what? Honestly, the first six games, I was not myself,’’ he said. “I think, just, all the newness, and just acclimating to new circumstances, and kind of hitting the ground running… I felt a bit lost out there. But I think the last week, I started to feel really good again, and feeling like myself again.’’

Laviolette, who said he spoke to Wheeler on Sunday, agreed he is looking better of late.

“The production from his line, I think, has picked up,’’ the coach said. “He hit the post, I think two or three times, a couple of games ago... And so, for me, that's always a good sign as a coach.’’

Wheeler has been playing on a third line, with center Vincent Trocheck and rookie left wing Will Cuylle, and he had, by far, his best game as a Ranger in the 3-0 win over Calgary Thursday. He was credited with four shots on goal, hit the post with another attempt, and appeared to pick up his first point of the season late in the third period when his centering pass went off Cuylle’s skate and in. After video review, the officials ruled that Cuylle kicked the puck in, so he wasn’t credited with a goal, and Wheeler was denied an assist. But Wheeler could feel good about himself after that performance.

“I love being out there and feeling like I can play, and contribute,’’ he said. “And we’ve got a heck of a hockey team, so it's just about trying to bring value, and [add] more on the ice… You know how it is, once you get going, and things start going the right way, I'm sure we'll get some offensive chances, and create some looks.’’

On Monday, he said he was “just enjoying this experience tonight, being back in a familiar place and playing in front of a bunch of people who care a lot about me.’’

Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, who spoke to Wheeler before he signed with the Rangers, had his own return to Winnipeg five seasons ago. Trouba had forced the Jets to trade him, then signed a long-term deal with the Rangers, so he was not welcomed back warmly by the Winnipeg fans. But he enjoyed the experience anyway.

“It’s fun going back,’’ he said. “It’s different, obviously, walking in and going to the other side of the rink. But seeing familiar faces, like the training staff, equipment guys, [and the] coaches, I guess, for him, and just old teammates. It’s just a different feeling sitting on the other bench, I remember, but it's pretty fun.’’