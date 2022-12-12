Rangers' Braden Schneider gains confidence with scoring streak

Braden Schneider’s four goals entering Monday’s game against the Devils at Madison Square Garden are the second-most on the Rangers among defensemen, behind only Adam Fox’s seven.

But the 21-year-old Schneider insisted that despite the fact that all of his goals had come within the last 10 games doesn’t mean that he is going out of his way to try to score goals all of a sudden.

“No, I don't think about it,’’ Schneider said after the Rangers’ practice Sunday. “I'll just keep playing simple. Play hard, and if I can shoot the puck, I'll shoot the puck.’’

Schneider scored the Rangers’ only goal in regulation in their 2-1 shootout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, and it came when he joined the rush, took a drop pass from Artemi Panarin, and beat former teammate Alexandar Georgiev to tie the score at 1-1 in the second period.

The second-year player, who was playing in his 73rd career game Monday, said doesn’t always join the rush, but waits to make sure that is the appropriate play.

“I'm picking my spots,’’ he said. “If I see that there's back checkers coming hard… I'm not going to jump in between a loop that's tight, and small, and the odds of me getting the puck aren't very good. I like to play safe and keep the guys in front of me if I can.

“But if there's an opening, and I feel like I can have a good chance getting the puck, then I do enjoy jumping in.’’

He admitted his recent success has him brimming with confidence.

“I would say yeah, it's probably at an all-time high right now,’’ he said. “I'm feeling good about myself, [and I’m] feeling good about how our team is playing right now. So yeah, I'm feeling confident.’’

Kravtsov scratched again

Coach Gerard Gallant stayed with the same lineup he used the previous two games, which meant that 21-year-old forward Vitali Kravtsov was a healthy scratch for the third straight game, along with D Ben Harpur.