Brassard, Kreider, Zuccarello file for salary arbitration

Not a huge worry here, not unexpected, but notable.

Rangers forwards Derick Brassard, Chris Kreider and Mats Zuccarello -- restricted free agents who were eligible for salary arbitration -- filed before Saturday’s 5 p.m. deadline. No date for the arbitration hearings have been set and talks on new contracts will continue. In general, a large majority of hearings never take place; there's an agreement before that date.

Brassard had a $3.2-million cap charge last season; Kreider, $1.325 million and Zuccarello, $1.15 million. All received qualifying offers from the club, including RFA defenseman John Moore ($965,000), who is not arbitration eligible.

For the record, the salary figures for some of the Rangers signees that may have been missed: Petr Zamorsky, $925,000 per (two years), Mike Kostka ($650,000, one year); Matt Hunwick ($600,000, one year), Calle Andersson ($661,667 per, three years). Forwards: Chris Mueller, $600,000 (one year), Chris Bourque ($600,000, one year). Goalie: Cedrick Desjardins, $600,000, two years).

Hope everyone is enjoying their holiday weekend . . . More tomorrow . . .