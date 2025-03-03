Rangers' roster moves giving a chance to young guys to make a mark

There’s been a lot of change around the Rangers this season. There have been injuries, and there have been trades, the most recent of which came on Saturday when GM Chris Drury dealt pending free agents Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to Colorado and brought back Juuso Parssinen and Calvin de Haan and a couple of draft picks.

But with change comes opportunity for some of the guys who have been waiting their turn. Adam Fox and Chris Kreider going on injured reserve, and Reilly Smith being held out of the lineup while Drury tries to trade him has opened spots in the lineup and given a chance to young guys such as Zac Jones, Brett Berard and Brennan Othmann.

“Yeah, I feel like there's definitely some opportunity,’’ Othmann said Sunday morning before the Rangers’ 4-0 win over Nashville. “Obviously losing ‘Vese’ and ‘Lindy,’ it's upsetting… But… there's a little bit of opportunity now coming up these next couple games, and I'm looking forward to it."

With Vesey gone and Smith out of the lineup Sunday, Othmann moved from the fourth line into Vesey’s spot on the third line and replaced Smith on the second power play unit. And Berard entered the lineup, playing on the fourth line and scoring the Rangers’ final goal.

Fox’s shoulder injury has presented opportunities, too, for multiple young defensemen. Jones, who has been frustrated because of a lack of playing time as the team’s little used seventh defenseman, stepped into the lineup and into Fox’s role as the point man on the first power play unit.

K’Andre Miller, in his fifth season and a pending restricted free agent looking to earn himself a big contract, gets to replace Fox as the Rangers’ No. 1 defenseman. And even Urho Vaakanainen has opportunity now, the chance to step up from the third defense pair and show what he can do in a top-four role.

“Sometimes the opportunity comes in different ways,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said after the Nashville game. “You could be a new player to the team; you might not have been playing, [and] you come in. And sometimes you're in the lineup, and this opportunity presents itself where you're now taking all of the big minutes."

These aren’t meaningless, playing-out-the-string games. The Rangers are fighting hard to try and get into the playoffs and need everyone in the lineup making significant contributions. Monday’s game against the Islanders isn't just important because of the intense rivalry. It is huge because the Rangers, who are two points out of a playoff spot entering the day, and the Islanders, three points behind them, both needed to win.

And for the Rangers, while it’s out of necessity, Laviolette said it’s possible that throwing some young guys hungry to prove themselves into the fire might actually help.

“I think those guys can provide a lot of energy inside of our team,’’ he said. “Certainly, they can come in and provide some juice."

For Othmann, the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021, these games feel like something of a tryout. He spent all but three games last season with the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford and led them in goals as a rookie pro. He’s been down in Hartford – and injured – for most of this season. Now he’s hoping to take advantage of this opportunity to try and establish himself as a full-time NHL player.

“I think every day for us young guys who are getting called up is a tryout,’’ he said. “You want to make sure that you leave the rink every day [knowing] that you made an impression on them that day.

“I'm hoping I could be up here for all [remaining regular-season] games,’’ he said. “If not, whatever games I do get, I know I'm going to go out there and hopefully be noticeable every game, and do my all to prove that I can play in this league consistently every night.’’