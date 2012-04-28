Boyle (concussion) practices as Rangers prepare for Capitals

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- During the intense final minutes of Game 7, as the Rangers clung to a 2-1 lead over Ottawa, Brian Boyle was in the weight room at Madison Square Garden "staring at the clock" -- not the television -- counting down the seconds and getting updates from staffers in the locker room.

Boyle, who is recovering from a concussion suffered in Game 5, couldn't watch. Being unable to contribute "was one of the worst things ever," he said. "I don't know how you [can be a] coach . . . It was tough."

On Friday, on the eve of Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Washington Capitals, the Rangers received some promising news: Boyle, out since Chris Neil's blow to the head last Saturday, joined them for practice.

The 6-7 center, who scored in each of the first three games of the Ottawa series, including two game-winners, didn't know if he would play again this season when his team was down 3-2 to the Senators. With the Rangers advancing, that possibility is stronger.

"This is my first day on the ice," said Boyle, who had never suffered a concussion before and was cleared by team doctors. "I felt pretty good but have no idea of how I'll react."

Rangers coach John Tortorella declined to say whether Boyle will dress for Saturday's matinee at the Garden.

Boyle hadn't seen video of Neil's check, "and I'm probably not going to look at it," but appreciated that his teammates went to bat for him. In Game 6, Brandon Prust dropped the gloves with Neil and Michael Del Zotto clobbered him.

"The friendships, the closeness we have, that feeling we get as a group, that was part of it," Boyle said. "Me and Prusty are close, Michael had a big hit on him, so we kind of responded. I made sure to tell them. I felt blessed and loved. That was pretty awesome."

Tortorella believes the team will be ready despite the quick turnaround. "We'll have the desperation," he said. "That's one round. There's still a lot of hockey to be played."

Veteran Mike Rupp said the lengthy first-round series was a "really good learning process for guys who haven't had much playoff experience; learning how to handle surges, for example," especially because the Capitals' style is similar.

"You saw the way they played defensively against the Bruins," he said. "And they have some threats -- like Spezza, Karlsson and Alfredsson -- in Ovechkin, Green and Semin. We've got to make a point of skating hard and finishing checks."

Notes & quotes: Brandon Dubinsky, who was favoring his leg after Zach Smith's hit in the third period and was out for the final 11 minutes, did not practice . . . Henrik Lundqvist said he is honored to be a Hart Trophy finalist as league MVP. It was the first time a goaltender made the cut since 2007, when Roberto Luongo and Martin Brodeur were selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. "He belongs there," Tortorella said . . . The Rangers and Capitals split four games during the season. The Rangers won, 6-3, on the road Nov. 25, lost on the road, 4-1, with Martin Biron in net Dec. 28, prevailed, 3-2, at the Garden on Feb. 12 and lost, 4-1, on April 7 in the home finale. The Rangers outshot the Caps 129-87 and were 1-for-15 on the power play.