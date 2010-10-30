Callahan's penalty-shot goal sparks Rangers

TORONTO - Thanks to Henrik Lundqvist and some fearless shotblocking, the Rangers were clinging to a one-goal lead deep into the second period last night. The Leafs were controlling play for the entire period and Lundqvist handled all 18 shots.

But Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf, near the Rangers blueline, attempted a soft cross-ice pass toward Phil Kessel. Callahan intercepted it.

"I saw him setting up Kessel," Ryan Callahan said. "I knew they were going to try to for the one-timer on the point, so I kind of laid in the weeds a little bit and try to read Phaneuf a bit. Fortunately, I read it right."

A pursuing Kessel hooked Callahan from behind, and a penalty shot was called. Callahan scored on it and Lundqvist stood tall as the Rangers beat the Leafs, 2-0.

Callahan, who had scored in three straight games, faked J.S. Giguere, went to his right, and curled the puck into the net at 18:35, providing a critical cushion for Lundqvist and his teammates, who had lost two straight games at Madison Square Garden. Callahan, who had missed a penalty shot last season, said he "had an idea of what I wanted to do . . . same move as last year. Don't tell anybody." Callahan now has points in each of the last six games (4-5-9).

In the third period, Lundqvist, who finished with 36 saves for his 25th career shutout, passing Mike Richter on the franchise list for fourth place, and the Rangers continued to defend and stifle shots.

"Credit their goalie, he made four or five big saves, and the desperation they played with," Leafs coach Ron Wilson said.

Having dropped two in a row at home to Atlanta and Carolina, the win raised the Rangers road record to 4-1 and overall mark to 5-4-1. The Leafs, meanwhile, have lost five of six since Oct. 15.

"Must be the building," said Michael Del Zotto, referring to the tight defensive effort here nine days ago when Martin Biron and the Rangers beat the Leafs, 2-1.

The Rangers scored first on a rush by Brian Boyle, whose skating has improved immensely after offseason workouts. Brandon Prust, who dropped the gloves with Mike Komisarek at 1:48, came out of the box after another penalty and nudged the puck to Boyle. The big center stormed in down the right side and launched a high backhander shortside past Giguere at 13:12. It was Boyle's fourth goal of the season and Prust's first point.

"We talked about paying the price," said Lundqvist, who hadn't blanked the Leafs in 15 previous games. "It's so important to bounce back with a team effort."

In the third, Lundqvist turned away chances by Tyler Bozak and Tomas Kaberle, after big saves on Kris Versteeg and defenseman Francois Beauchemin the first seven minutes. Mikhail Grabovski hit the post with a sliding shot but Lundqvist prevailed to pass Richter, Gump Worsley and Chuck Rayner for fourth place in shutouts among Rangers netminders.

"It's special," said Lundqvist, in his fifth season. "[Richter] is such a big part of this organization. Now I've got to keep going with a couple more."