Carl Hagelin, John Mitchell give Rangers a spark

So far, so good for the newest additions to the Rangers' roster.

John Mitchell, the 26-year-old wing acquired in February from Toronto and called up from the Connecticut farm last week, scored his first goal -- one that put the Rangers ahead for good -- against Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

Carl Hagelin, the 23-year-old rookie who came with Mitchell from the American Hockey League and remains his linemate, made the lovely drop pass that set up Mitchell's goal. And, after three games, each has a goal and two assists.

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh can identify with what those two are feeling. "I remember when I first came up," said McDonagh, easy to remember since he is in only his second NHL season. "You're wide-eye and full of new legs, kind of rejuvenated. Hags and Mitchie have stepped right in, both have stepped up. You can see Hagelin's speed and Mitchell's experience [after three years in Toronto]."

Hagelin appears to be making a place for himself. "Sure," coach John Tortorella said. "You've got to be really careful, though. You don't make judgements, in a negative way or a positive way, either way, on a couple of games. This is a young man that I think is going through the proper way of going through the process. I had a tremendous amount of interest in him before the season started, but we felt he needed to go down there and play.

"He's done that. He's grown, especially in the last couple of weeks down there, and he's certainly played well the last couple of games for us."

Mitchell, meanwhile, has been doing "everything," Tortorella said. "He's doing the work along the walls. He hasn't panicked with the puck. That line [with Brian Boyle centering] had some really good shifts forechecking, scored a big goal for us [against Pittsburgh] and developed more scoring chances than any other against Philly [on Saturday]. Mitchell and Hagelin have stepped right in, adding some speed, having the puck and making plays."

The pair were tied for Connecticut's goal-scoring lead when they were summoned to New York. And now both Mitchell and Hagelin are "flying around, doing a lot of work," Boyle said. "It's pretty easy for me. I'm happy for them. Mitchie has been around; he knows how to play the game. Hags is impressive. He works hard. And it's contagious."

For what it's worth, the Rangers (13-5-3) are 3-0 since the arrival of Mitchell and Hagelin. "Those guys come in," forward Brandon Prust said, "and give us a spark. It's good."