Carl Hagelin, Justin Falk agree to contracts with Rangers

Rangers forward Carl Hagelin and defenseman Justin Falk agreed to contract extensions Wednesday, but forward Mats Zuccarello, who did not reach a deal, filed for salary arbitration.

Hagelin, with a two-year pact worth $4.5 million and Falk, in the fold for a year at $975,000, lowered the money available for the Rangers under the $64.3-million salary cap to about $3.3 million, with fellow restricted free agents Derek Stepan, the team's top center last season, and Zuccarello unsigned.

Stepan is not eligible for arbitration. Negotiations are continuing and he is expected to receive a multiyear contract for more than $3 million per season. The CBA allows teams to exceed the cap by 10 percent in the summer.

The Rangers qualified Zuccarello, 25, who returned from the Kontinental Hockey League on March 30, at $735,000; he received a pro-rated $700,000 last season. The Norwegian winger had three goals and five assists in 15 regular season games, and had a goal and six assists in 12 playoff games. Arbitration hearings begin later this month.

Hagelin, 24, scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 48 games last season. He is recovering from surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss the early part of the season. The 6-5 Falk, also 24, was acquired on a draft-day trade from the Wild on June 30.

