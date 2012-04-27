Kreider already has made his mark

In the span of a few weeks, Chris Kreider has gone from Boston College to being a valuable asset in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Kreider, 20, scored his first career goal in Game 6, and it proved to be the game-winner. Not only has his time on ice increased, but Rangers coach John Tortorella, who is impressed with his maturity, said Thursday, "I have no hesitation in putting him in all situations tonight." Indeed, Kreider played 18:21 in the 2-1 victory over Ottawa in Game 7 that sent the Rangers to the second round.

The power forward, the club's first draft pick in 2009, played 11:11 in his NHL debut in Game 3 but his ice time was cut to 3:29 in Game 4. He made his Madison Square Garden debut in Game 5, playing 7:34, and had 10:46 of ice time in Game 6.

Kreider said he didn't play on the power play or penalty kill in his first year for BC. "Sophomore year, more so," he said. "This year [his junior year], pretty much every situation but three-on-five."

The whirlwind of coming to New York, practicing and playing hasn't seemed to faze Kreider. "Last night I really needed a good night's sleep," he said.

Learning from mistakes

Ryan Callahan, a member of the team that lost the Rangers' most recent Game 7 before Thursday night -- to the Capitals in 2009 after blowing a 3-1 series lead -- said, "It's an experience you can draw off of. You've just got to control your emotions."

Sens' Karlsson a finalist

Erik Karlsson, 21, the outstanding defenseman for the Senators, was named one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy given to the NHL's top defenseman, along with Nashville's Shea Weber and Boston's Zdeno Chara. Ottawa coach Paul MacLean said he had no idea that Karlsson would be a Norris finalist. "I knew that he could skate real good and he had the skills to be a really good player," MacLean said. "He certainly played well enough to be a candidate."