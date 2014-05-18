Chris Kreider collision with Carey Price upsets Brandon Prust: 'Accidentally on purpose'

Brandon Prust, the former Ranger who received 14 minutes in penalties (a slash, unsportsmanlike conduct and a 10-minute misconduct) in a confrontation with Chris Kreider late in Game 1, was upset with Kreider’s collision with Carey Price in the second period.

“He didn’t run him, but he didn’t do anything to turn his body,” said Prust. “We call it accidentally on purpose.”

Kreider was coming at full speed and may have gotten his skate clipped by defenseman Alexei Emelin’s stick, and slid into Price, who appeared to be favoring his right knee or leg.

“He knows how to fall,” Prust said, referring to Kreider.

Prust also mentioned Kreider’s collision with Marc-Andre Fleury in the Penguins series, on which he was penalized.

"I don't think he's a real dirty player, but he went skates-first into his (Price's) leg."

Prust said that the Canadiens were not going to run Lundqvist in retaliation.

A little later, Habs coach Michel Therrien could not say for sure that Price, who was receiving treatment, will play Game 2. "We'll see tomorrow."

Therrien agreed that with Prust that Kreider did not put enough effort into trying to avoid contact with Price.