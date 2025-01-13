Rangers' Filip Chytil, Chris Kreider practice with team ahead of game against Avalanche

DENVER — Forwards Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider practiced fully with the Rangers on Monday, and to the untrained eye, both looked ready to return to the lineup on Tuesday night when the club faces the Avalanche in the middle of a three-game road trip.

Coach Peter Laviolette wasn't ready or willing to confirm anything, however.

“Right now, they just went through a day of practice,’’ Laviolette said after the team’s 50-minute session at the University of Denver. “We made sure we got them reps, we made sure that they were involved in practice, and now we'll see where everything is at.’’

For now, Kreider remains on injured reserve — where he’s been since Jan. 7 (retroactive to Jan. 5) with an upper body injury. Chytil has missed the last two games, also because of an upper-body injury, but said on Monday that he does not have a concussion.

“No concussion issues,’’ Chytil said, while careful not to reveal what the injury actually is. “It's a little more complicated… I cannot say anything more than that.’’

Chytil has had a history of suspected concussions and missed the final 72 regular season games last season with what was believed to be a concussion. But the Rangers' policy in reporting injuries to the media is to only describe them as upper- or lower-body injuries.

Whatever the injury actually is, it doesn't take away that Chytil had been the team’s hottest player before he had to leave the lineup on Jan. 7 against Dallas.

“It's not the first time that’s happened in my career, unfortunately,’’ he said, while admitting it's been “frustrating’’ to watch the Rangers play, unable to help. “When I get back, whenever it's gonna be, I have to find [the good groove] back… I’ve got to build on what was before.

“Of course it sucks that I’ve got to miss the time, and I have missed so much time in my career,’’ he said. “But every time I'm back, I just think that I have to work hard and focus to be better. That's my goal.’’

During Monday's practice, Laviolette had Chytil and Kreider together on the third line, along with newcomer Arthur Kaliyev. He chose to keep the top two lines of Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trocheck-Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle-Mika Zibanejad-Reilly Smith together, instead of reuniting Kreider with Zibanejad and Cuylle with Chytil.

“The top lines have been set for a few games — the Trocheck line and the Zibanejad line,’’ Laviolette said. “We put a line together [with Chytil and Kreider together] just to try it out in practice. We'll see where things are at.’’

Notes & quotes: Laviolette was asked about rookie forward Brett Berard, who was sent back to AHL Hartford before the Rangers left for this trip. Laviolette said Berard’s 19-game stint with the team, during which he had three goals and four assists, was "really good." "He scored some big goals for us,’’ the coach added. “I think it's all the learning process... It's all part of the development of a young player. Sometimes there are openings and sometimes there are not. When you're talking about young players, you always want to be mindful of their development, to keep them developing. So he's gone back down after a good, solid stint with us, to continue to develop.’’