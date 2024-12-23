Rangers fall below .500 after 5-0 loss to Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — The NHL's Christmas break has arrived for the Rangers, who now have three days to be with their families and enjoy the holiday, while getting away from the depressing way their season has been going.

They entered the break with yet another loss, this one a soul-crushing 5-0 setback Monday to the rival Devils at Prudential Center that dropped them below NHL .500 for the first time this season (16-17-1). It is the second time they've been shut out this season and second time in a week. And the indignity wasn’t necessarily going to stop there, because if Columbus (against Montreal) and the Islanders (against Buffalo) win their games later Monday, that would leave the Rangers in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

Coach Peter Laviolette continues to try all manner of things to change his team’s fortunes, and nothing he does seems to work. On Monday, Laviolette decided to healthy-scratch forward Chris Kreider, the team’s longest-tenured player and the franchise’s third-leading all-time goal scorer, a source said. But without him, the Rangers lost their second straight game, and their 13th in the last 17.

Jack Hughes scored two goals — one on the power play, where New Jersey was 3-for-4 against the league’s best penalty kill — and the Devils (23-11-3) beat the Rangers for the second time in two tries this season. Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom didn’t have much to do, but did what he needed to, making 12 saves, as New Jersey held the Rangers to just 12 shots on goal, marking their seventh straight game holding an opponent below 20 shots. Timo Meier (on the power play), Stefan Noesen and Dawson Mercer (power play) had the other Devils goals.

Jonathan Quick started in goal for the Rangers and made 24 saves. He may have wished he had done better on Hughes’ first goal, at 4:29 of the first period, but otherwise he couldn’t be blamed for this one. The loss was his third straight and fourth in his last five starts, as he fell to 5-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, Kreider, 33, has been having a disappointing season, with 11 goals and one assist in 30 games. He missed three games earlier in the season with back trouble. The move to scratch Kreider comes eight days after coach Peter Laviolette surprisingly scratched young forward Kaapo Kakko in St. Louis last Sunday. Kakko complained bitterly about that decision two days later, and was traded to Seattle the next day.

Kreider is third on the Rangers’ all-time goal scoring list with 315, behind Rod Gilbert (406) and Jean Ratelle (336). Kreider, however, has been largely ineffective this season and last month his name was leaked as being included in a league-wide memo sent by Rangers general manager Chris Drury to all of the 31 other general managers as being among those players Drury was willing to trade as he sought to improve the team’s roster.

The other player whose name was leaked as being available in that memo was captain Jacob Trouba, who was traded to Anaheim Dec. 6.