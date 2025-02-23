Rangers' Chris Kreider a last-minute scratch vs. Penguins with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH — When the Rangers took the ice for warmups at PPG Paints Arena before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chris Kreider went through his regular routine, skating on the third line and preparing for the game. But Kreider ended up being a last-minute scratch with what the team said was an upper-body injury. He is listed as being day-to-day.

The Rangers announced shortly after warmups that Kreider, who scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 8-2 loss in Buffalo, would not play. Arthur Kaliyev, who had been originally scheduled to be scratched, with Jimmy Vesey dressing for the game in his place, replaced Kreider in the lineup Sunday. Vesey, who initially was supposed to play on the fourth line, moved up to take Kreider’s spot on the third line, with Sam Carrick and Reilly Smith. Kaliyev replaced Vesey on the fourth line, with Jonny Brodzinski and Matt Rempe.

Kreider was one of six Rangers to play in the 4 Nations Face-Off and one of four to play for Team U.S.A. He appeared in the last two games of the tournament and scored a goal in the U.S.’ loss to Sweden. But it’s been a difficult season for him with the Rangers.

He has been bothered by a bad back for much of the season and has been limited to 48 games, scoring 17 goals with four assists. In November, after the Rangers lost the last two games of a trip to Western Canada to Calgary and Edmonton, a furious Chris Drury, the Rangers GM, sent a leaguewide memo telling the league’s GMs he was looking to make trades, and mentioning Kreider and then-captain Jacob Trouba by name.

Trouba was traded a few weeks later, but Kreider, who defied the Rangers’ injury reporting policy by revealing to the media that he had a bad back, has remained on the team even as Drury has shaken up the roster, trading Trouba, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil and bringing in Urho Vaakanainen, Will Borgen and J.T. Miller.

The trade deadline is March 7.