Day off for St. Louis, McDonagh, Girardi; Falk, Carcillo in

Alain Vigneault said all three are 100 percent, not a health issue.

McDonagh, who has missed four games with an injured shoulder, said he was ready to play, but it was decided that another full day of rest and then several practice days was the way to go. He said he has the full range of motion in his shoulder, his shot is fine and that his conditioning is on par with before he was injured on April 1.

Vigneault said there was not " a necessity" to play McDonagh, and that Dan Girardi had played 81 games. He also noted that he wanted to give Justin Falk a game. He hasn't dressed since Dec. 29.

Dan Carcillo will also be in the lineup.

And, as expected, Cam Talbot will play and Henrik Lundqvist, who will, barring injury, start every playoff game, is the back up.

Remember, Flyers on ice at 3 p.m. vs Pens. A win and the first round matchup is set...

