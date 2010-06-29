Defense prospect Pashnin throws some weight around at Rangers camp

GREENBURGH, N.Y. - He doesn't have that mop of straw-colored hair, but Mikhail Pashnin has a bit of Darius Kasparaitis in him.

The 21-year-old Russian defenseman, here at Rangers prospects camp after a rookie season in the KHL, delivered some explosive checks Tuesday, one of which triggered Ethan Werek to chase him down and throw some punches. Pashnin rode his stick like a broom after scoring on a penalty shot and jumped gleefully into countryman/interpreter Evgeny Grachev's arms after a 5-2 scrimmage win by the Red team.

"First star!" president and general manager Glen Sather proclaimed, patting Pashnin on the shoulder in an off-ice area while he was talking to Russian friends.

Pashnin, who doesn't speak English, surely understood the obscenities that Werek, who had some earlier run-ins with Pashnin, spat at him after the forward was pulled away from him by referees. Nonetheless, Pashnin said he didn't come to the United States specifically to impress the coaching staff, watching from a balcony box above the training center rink.

Sporting a small cut on his chin from the run-ins, and using Grachev as an interpreter, Pashnin said he wanted to experience playing against North Americans and learn from the Rangers' training methods. "I've always been [physical] growing up and I like to jump into the rush . . . I'm just enjoying [camp], it's a pleasure for me," said Pashnin, who said he expected the retaliation from Werek, who hit him "dirty" earlier.

The No. 1 draft choice in the KHL in 2009, Pashnin also flattened forward Chris McKelvie with a thunderous hip check near the blue line later in the 40-minute scrimmage but confessed that he wasn't familiar with Kasparaitis, the colorful former Ranger, Islander and Penguin who played 12 years in the NHL.

Whether Pashnin, who has a similar build, carves out a long career in the league is far from certain. He had a goal and four assists in 44 games with CSKA Moscow and was second on the team in penalty minutes. At least Tuesday, Pashnin, the Rangers' seventh-round pick in last year's draft, opened some eyes, prompted some chuckles from observers and disdain from opposing players. He has another year on his contract with CSKA Moscow and returns to Russia Friday, but wants to play in the United States. "I would like to try and make the NHL," he said. "It's the best hockey, the best league."

Notes & quotes: Restricted free-agent center Erik Christensen, who was claimed on waivers from Anaheim last December and scored eight goals and 26 points, rejected the Rangers' two-year contract offer and will be an unrestricted free agent.