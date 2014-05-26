Derek Stepan joins team on flight to Montreal for Game 5

Derek Stepan, whose jaw was fractured on a Game 3 hit from Brandon Prust, had surgery and sat out Game 4, a 3-2 OT win that put the Blueshirts within a win of the Stanley Cup Final, flew to Montreal with the team Monday. It was unclear whether he would practice and/or play in Game 5 Tuesday night.

Coach Alain Vigneault and some players will be available to the media around 6 p.m., we may know more about Stepan, who seems to be imporving at least, then.

Stepan had played in 54 consecutive postseason games before missing Sunday's game, during which he was home recovering.