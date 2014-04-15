SportsHockeyRangers

Derick Brassard leaves practice with lower back pain

Derick Brassard of the Rangers skates in the first period against the Washington Capitals during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden. (May 8, 2013) Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steve Zipay

About 45 minutes into the Rangers first post-season practice -- and two days before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against the Flyers -- C Derick Brassard left practice limping and holding his lower back. J.T. Miller subbed for him on a line with Benoit Poulito and Mats Zuccarello for the rest of the session.

Missing Brassard would also disrupt the second power play unit. Miller, just recalled Monday, was not in the line rushes earlier.

Chris Kreider did not practice.

The lines:

Nash-Stepan-St. Louis

Pouliot-Brassard-Zuccarello

Hagelin-Richards-Fast

Boyle-Moore-Carcillo/Dorsett

D pairs:

Girardi-McDonagh

Staal-Stralman

Klein-Moore

Falk-Diaz

