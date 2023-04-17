Rangers-Devils series lighting up secondary ticket market

The Rangers-Devils playoff series that begins Tuesday night has generated interest and excitement across the hockey world – and it shows on the bottom line.

Tickets to the Rangers’ three potential home games were going for an average asking price of $1,329 as of Monday morning, according to the secondary market site TicketIQ, about double those for any of the other 15 playoff teams’ home games.

The site said that the average price was the most for a first-round Rangers series since it began tracking data in 2011.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were second at $685, followed by the Devils at $668 – presumably with many Rangers fans also angling for those tickets.

The Islanders’ three potential home games were going for an average of $344, third-cheapest among the 16 teams in the field. The Florida Panthers were the cheapest at $269.

The Islanders’ first round opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, had the fourth-cheapest tickets in the tournament at $345.