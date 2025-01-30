Mika Zibanejad, Rangers not satisfied yet following fruitful January

GREENBURGH — Mika Zibanejad was quiet. And thoughtful.

And firm.

Yes, the Rangers had a successful month of January, he said. Still there are important points in the immediate future that need to be gained. Otherwise, all of what they accomplished this month would have been for naught.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” Zibanejad told Newsday following a 45-minute practice Thursday morning at the MSG Training Center. “We just got to keep going. We can’t be satisfied with how this month has been. This month is only good if we keep going in February.”

Despite back-to-back regulation losses to Colorado and Carolina to end the month, the Rangers end January with an 8-3-3 record and gained 19 out of a possible 28 points.

For a group that had entered the month 16-19-1 for 33 points in the season’s first 36 games, January was a significant and needed sea change.

“Everything to me says that we’re playing a better brand [of hockey] that will allow us to be successful,” coach Peter Laviolette said of the Rangers, who are 24-22-4 for 52 points overall.

The publicly available data points support his conclusion. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the Rangers outscored opponents 47-39 in the month and had a 159-151 advantage in high-danger chances.

“We have good goaltending,” Alexis Lafreniere said. “So if we limit chances I like our chance to win every game.”

With 32 games remaining, Lafreniere’s theory of the case is solid. And inadvertently touches upon an inconvenient truth: The Rangers are below the Stanley Cup Playoff cutline in the East. Prior to the start of play Thursday night, the Rangers were fifth in the Metropolitan Division, sixth in the East’s wild-card race, and 12th in the conference.

Which is assuredly not where they thought they would be at this point in the season when they first congregated in mid-September for training camp. But it is the reality of the situation.

So, too, is the fact that the teams around the Rangers are generally keeping pace. Of the eight teams engaged in the sprint for the East’s two wild-card berths, in the month of January, Detroit has earned 19 points. Columbus has gained 17. Montreal and the Islanders have banked 16 points apiece. The Flyers collected 14.

Boston, which has the first wild-card position, has 12 points while Tampa Bay, in the second wild-card position, recorded 13 points. Pittsburgh brings up the rear with 11 points accumulated in the month.

"It’s tight. It’s really tight,” Lafreniere said. “There’s so many good teams. Look at the standings. There’s a bunch of teams in there in the mix. They’re all good teams. We’re a good team. So it’s on us to get as many points as we can.”

Not simply just to qualify for the playoffs but to potentially affect team president and general manager Chris Drury’s thinking with the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaching.

The league’s nearly two-week long pause for its 4 Nations Face-Off will give Drury and other executives time to assess their teams and to potentially make trades. In a recent email to Newsday, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote he did not “anticipate implementing a roster freeze during 4 Nations.”