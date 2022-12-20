Filip Chytil back in the lineup after hard hit in Sunday's game

PITTSBURGH — Filip Chytil was back on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate and expected to play for the Rangers against the Penguins on Tuesday night after leaving Sunday’s game following a hit from Chicago’s Sam Lafferty.

“I feel good,” Chytil said. “I feel good and I’m ready for the game.”

Lafferty launched himself at the unsuspecting Chytil and delivered a blow to the head near the end of the second period of the Rangers’ 7-1 victory in Chicago. No penalty was called and there was no subsequent discipline announced by the NHL.

Chytil, who missed time earlier this season with what ESPN reported as a concussion, said “yeah” twice when asked if he thought Lafferty’s hit crossed the line.

“I don't want to go back to it too much because it happened already and I'm not going to take it back,” he said. “I followed up the play. There was a chance to score a goal there. I was getting ready to go back to that battle in front of the net for the puck, but it happened. It’s experience for me and just learn from that.”

Chytil, who had a goal and an assist, exited the game immediately. The center had four goals and two assists in his last six games going into Tuesday.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant didn’t seem too concerned on Tuesday about whether Lafferty’s hit was excessive.

“Honestly, I haven't seen much out of that,” Gallant said. “I mean, it was a little bit of a late hit. He hit him pretty hard, pretty good, but did he go up high? I didn't look at it close enough. There was no penalty call, so I didn’t pay much attention to it, to be honest with you.”