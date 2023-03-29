Rangers, Filip Chytil agree to 4-year extension

The Rangers announced Wednesday night that they have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with center Filip Chytil, the first of three major young players who had been scheduled to be restricted free agents after this season.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.4375 million, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

Chytil, 23, was set to become an RFA with arbitration rights this summer. The Rangers also will need to negotiate new contracts with pending RFAs K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafrenière. With Chytil locked up, the Rangers have a total of $71.13 million in salary cap commitments for next season, according to CapFriendly, with eight forwards, five defensemen and one goaltender under contract.

That leaves them with about $12.37 million available under the $83.5 million salary cap to sign Miller, Lafrenière, four other forwards, one other defenseman, and a backup goalie.