Filip Chytil's demotion to Rangers' fourth line isn't permanent

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — The demotion is not permanent. And it was not earned by an individual.

Instead, it was a matter of what transpired on the Garden ice.

“I didn’t like the way they came back after they gave up two goals right after we tied the game, so I made a line change,” Gerard Gallant said during the Rangers’ optional practice Wednesday at the MSG Training Center in response to a question about his decision to drop Filip Chytil to the fourth line in the Rangers’ 5-3 win over Carolina Tuesday.

Chytil began the game centering the third line between Alexis Lafreniere and Jimmy Vesey, but the trio was on the ice for Martin Necas’ goal, which was scored 16 seconds after Jacob Trouba tied the game 1-1 early in the first period. And the threesome were on when Jalen Chatfield’s goal late in the second period gave the Hurricanes their last lead, 3-2, 29 seconds after Mika Zibanejad had drawn the Rangers even.

As a result, Gallant moved Barclay Goodrow between Lafreniere and Vesey, while Chytil centered Sammy Blais and Julien Gauthier. Chytil, who finished with a goal and an assist in 8:44 of ice time, was limited to two shifts in the third period, totaling 1:20.

“I just wanted to make a change on our lines,” Gallant said. “I wanted to go to three lines in the third period because the first five minutes [were] good and I kept it that way.”

The personnel changes worked as the Rangers scored three times in the third, including Chytil’s empty-net, power-play goal with 1:03 left.

Gallant stressed he was going to begin Thursday’s game in Montreal against the Canadiens with his regular forward lines, before engaging in a lengthy discussion about the development of the team’s young forwards.

Entering this season, much had been made of the Lafreniere-Chytil-Kaapo Kakko Kid Line, which had played so well in the playoffs, as well as the addition of Vitali Kravtsov to the roster. What has been revealed over the course of three months is that each is on a different developmental plane. Despite dropping Chytil to the fourth line against the Hurricanes, Gallant praised the 23-year-old’s play this season. Kakko, the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, is now skating on the top line with Chris Kreider and Zibanejad. Injuries have slowed Kravtsov’s season to date, as he has compiled a slash line of 2-2-4 in 19 games. And Lafreniere, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, was a healthy scratch for the Rangers’ 2-1 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Dec. 29.

“Jack Hughes didn’t do it overnight,” Gallant said of the Devils' fourth-year star. “It takes some kids different times. So they’re all at different stages.”

Vesey earns two-year extension. Before the start of practice, the Rangers announced Vesey had agreed to a two-year extension. According to industry website capfriendly.com, the deal has an annual average value of $800,000 per season. “It’s a really good feeling,” said Vesey, who came into training camp on a tryout contract. “It’s nice to have a little bit of stability.” . . . Thursday’s game marks a homecoming of sorts for Lafreniere, who was born and raised in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, which is just outside Montreal. “It’s always special,” Lafreniere said. “It’s always cool to get back and play in front of your family [and] your friends.”