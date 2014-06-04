Five Things to Know Before Game 1 in L.A.

1. Looking like David LeNeveu will back up Henrik Lundqvist. Extras skated and fourth goalie Jason Missianen was only goalie on ice. No sign of Cam Talbot; will know more perhaps when AV speaks at 2:30 Pacific.

2. Raphael Diaz will be on D for the second consecutive game while John Moore serves the last game of his suspension.

3. So the lineup should be: Kreider-Stepan-Nash; Hagelin-Richards-MSL; Pouliot-Brassard-Zuccarello; Boyle-DMoore-Dorsett. McDonagh-Girardi; Staal-Stralman; Diaz-Klein.

4. If the Rangers are close in the third period, watch for a push, especially if there are signs of fatigue from Kings, and also if there's any issue with Jonathan Quick's collarbone after being hit by shot yesterday in practice.

5. Watch how the Rangers surround Kopitar/Gaborik and try to get pucks behind defense. Will Kings size/muscle have an effect this game, or maybe as series continues?

More from Staples Center later...