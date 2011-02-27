For McCabe, it's almost home

It isn't Long Island, but it's close enough for Bryan McCabe to call his new team home.

McCabe, a second-round pick of the Islanders in 1993, said he would have waived his no-trade clause only to join the Rangers, which is what he did Saturday. The Panthers traded him for Tim Kennedy and a third-round pick.

"My wife [Roberta] was born and raised here; we spend our summers on Long Island. So it's pretty much home," McCabe said before his Rangers debut. Roberta is from Wantagh and they met during his two-plus seasons with the Islanders.

Said McCabe, "I'm just here to play it out, have fun and hopefully make a run in the playoffs."

McCabe, 35, said he wanted to stay in Florida but recently was told by Panthers general manager Dale Tallon that he wasn't part of the team's plans going forward. His contract is up after the season.

McCabe said he wanted to be a Ranger when he was on his way out of Toronto before the 2008-09 season but was dealt to the Panthers. "Obviously, I'm getting down to the dog years here,'' he said, "so hopefully it's a long run [in the playoffs]."

Staal, Fedotenko out

Marc Staal (knee) and Ruslan Fedotenko (shoulder) were scratched. Staal will try to skate Monday and return for Tuesday's game against the Sabres. John Tortorella said Staal's absence was glaring on the winning Lightning goal because he would have used Staal and Dan Girardi against Tampa Bay's five-on-three power play.

Gaborik still off the ice

Marian Gaborik was in attendance Sunday but stayed off the ice for a second straight day after a light skate Friday. He's still experiencing concussion symptoms and there is no timetable for his return.