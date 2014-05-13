Four of 7, or one game, winner take all? Vigneault: One game

Very short briefing from Alain Vigneault tonight; here's the quotes:

Looking back, Vigneault said: “If you asked me before the series started---with the firepower they have---if I preferred to play four out of seven or one game, winner-take-all, I would’ve probably taken the one game. And that’s what we have tonight.”

On the importance of the first goal and good start: “It seems to be a trend in this series, the team that’s scored the first goal in each of the games has won, I’m not sure if that trend will continue.”

On the PK: "We’d prefer to stay out of the penalty box. They’re getting some looks and we’ve been fortunate to get some really big saves at the right time.’

It appears to be the same lineup as from Game 6, but we'll know for sure in warmups. Only change could be Dam Carcillo for Derek Dorsett, who sat out the third period in Game Six.

Vigneault also said that he would prefer to roll four lines, but was willing to shorten the bench if need be...