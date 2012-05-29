Gaborik may have been hurt more than was revealed

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Is Marian Gaborik healthy?

Doesn't sound that way.

Amid speculation that the Slovakian right winger, who scored 41 goals in his third season with the Rangers, injured his shoulder early in the postseason, Gaborik was asked Monday if he needs any medical treatment or procedures this summer.

"I don't want to talk about it," he said. "I'll know in a few days."

Gaborik scored one goal in the six-game Devils series and appeared tentative at times along the boards. Coach John Tortorella didn't mention Gaborik when asked if his top forwards provided enough against the Devils.

"I think they tried -- you need to give Jersey some credit, also -- but your best have to be their best, and ours weren't their best at enough times," he said. "They deserved to win because they were a better team at that particular time."

Henrik Lundqvist said he will not forget the loss for "a couple weeks" but clearly saw progress. "When I got here seven years ago, I think a lot of people were hoping and were not really sure," he said. "But this year, we built something that I hope we can continue building, and that's just to expect more out of everybody and want to be a top team. And to be that, you have to push yourself hard. It's not just going to happen."

Dubinsky still on mend

Brandon Dubinsky, who revealed that the injury that sidelined him for 11 playoff games is a high ankle sprain, needs six to eight weeks of treatment and rest to fully heal. "I took a step backward this year," said Dubinsky, who scored 10 goals in 77 games and whose name was floated in a potential trade for Columbus' Rick Nash at the Feb. 27 trade deadline. "I have to take two steps forward next season."