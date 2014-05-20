Game 2 Extra: Quotes, stats as NYR take 2-0 lead in ECF

Positive signs:

The Rangers are 10-6 in the playoffs, including 6-3 on the road. They are 10-2 all-time when winning the first two games of a seven-game playoff series, and 4-1 when winning the first two games of a seven-game playoff series on the road.

Wonder if Peter Budaj, who has blanked the Rangers twice in two seasons, starts in Game 3.

Some quotes that didn't make it to print:

Martin St. Louis: "We didn't want to be satisfied with a split. They started really strong, it was a big goal by Mac to answer it right away. They were storming a bit, they were coming, Hank's been tremendous. Tonight he bought us time to find our legs."

Rick Nash: "They had all the momentum and that next shift (when McDonagh scored) was huge."

Nash on his goal: "Seems like it's streaky. There was definitely a lot of pressure built up, it was nice to get that first one (Saturday). It's nice, it's been a struggle offensively, so it's nice to chip in and help. They're a great team. We're lucky to get two wins here."

Ryan McDonagh on his goal: "It started with us getting out of our zone quick, fortunate bounce."

McDonagh on a 2-0 lead in the ECF: "I don;t think it changes our mindset. we'll feel good about ourselves tonight and start preparing right away, make adjustments. There were a lot of scoring chances we gave up tonight. We can;t expect to only give up one goal everytime with the grade-A chances they had. We've got to look at some things. We spent a little bit too much time in the box, a little too much time in our zone."

Brian Boyle in the first period: "Could've been worse. But Henrik was in the zone. Off the ice, his preparation, his will to win, he demands a lot from himself and from us too, so we need to fall in line."

Michel Therrien: "To win a hockey game you need breaks and some calls. ... Right now we don't have those breaks and we didn't get those calls."