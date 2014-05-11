Game 6 lineups, thoughts, before expected 'intense' matchup

Here at MSG for morning skate, Happy Mothers Day all to of 'em, past, current and future...

Rangers showed same lines and d-pairs:

Kreider-Stepan-Nash; Hagelin-Richards-St. Louis; Pouliot-Brassard-Zuccarello; Boyle-DMoore-Dorsett, McDonagh-Girardi; Staal-Stralman; JMoore-Klein. And Lundqvist in goal.

St. Louis said it woulld help with the grieving process---as reported yesterday--- to have his father, Normand, and sister, Isabelle, with him here for game tonight

***

Pittsburgh showed Kunitz, Crosby and Malkin skating together, other lines Jokinen-Sutter-Neal, Bennett-Goc-Stempniak, Gibbons-Vitale-Adams. On D, Olli Maatta and Brooks Orpik not skating, Derek Engelland is...Unclear what pairs will be...

Alain Vigneault said he expected no letdown from either team, and "the most intense game of the series so far.".