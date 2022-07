J.T. Miller, 21, had two assists in two games, but Dan Carcillo was skating with Brad Richards and Carl Hagelin. Carcillo replaced Jesper Fast and played in Games 3 and 4 in Philadelphia, averaged about 9:25 on ice, with one goal (the fourth in Game 3).

No change on defense.

So the lines and d-pairs: Nash-Stepan-MSL; Hagelin-Richards-Carcillo; Pouliot-Stepan-Zuke; Boyle-DMoore-Dorsett. McDonagh-Girardi; Staal-Stralman; JMoore-Klein