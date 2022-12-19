Hot Rangers starting to score goals in bunches

CHICAGO — The Rangers enjoyed a day off on Monday and carry a seven-game win streak into their Tuesday night game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday night’s 7-1 shellacking of Chicago at the United Center, the Rangers were understandably joyful.

But captain Jacob Trouba — one of seven Rangers to score a goal — said the large margin of victory and win streak is not going to the players’ heads.

“Not much,” Trouba said when asked what the victory meant. “I think you take it as it’s good for guys to score, guys feel good, but turn the page pretty quick. No different than if you lose a game like that. You’ve got to turn the page and move on to the next one. We’ve got a big test in two days and want to finish this road trip off right.”

The Rangers won on back-to-back nights in Philadelphia and Chicago and scored 13 goals. The Penguins are a tougher test, but the Rangers know they have started to unlock their offensive potential of late.

“We get on a little roll and things have been good,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “We weren’t getting [many] pucks across the first part of the season and now we’re getting a lot more of it . . . But obviously the defense has been really good. The goaltending has been excellent.”

The Rangers haven’t lost since a 5-2 home defeat to Chicago on Dec. 3.

“I’d say [we have] a little more confidence, a little more feel-good in our game,” Trouba said. “I think we know what we’re capable of. If we play the game we played [against Chicago] . . . kind of just rolling them over . . . we know how good of a team we can be. I think that’s been the difference the last couple or three weeks here.”

Chicago, which has lost seven in a row, outplayed the Rangers early (winning the first eight faceoffs, for example). But the Rangers took a 1-0 lead at 11:04 of the first on a goal by Filip Chytil, who later left the game with an upper-body injury and did not return. Gallant said Chytil was day-to-day.

“We were flat the first seven, eight minutes, which we expect [in the second of] back-to-back games,” Gallant said. “Usually, the first 10 minutes is the toughest part to get going. After that, I thought we played really good.”

Once the goal-scoring spigot was opened, it couldn’t be closed, not by the team with the fewest points in the NHL (18).

The loss of Chytil led to Gallant playing around with his line combinations. He put Vitali Kravtsov in with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad, and Kravtsov scored his second of the season on a breakaway at 8:56 of the third.

“He made me look good,” Gallant said. “When we lost Chytil there in the game, we started mixing and matching some lines and different things. So it was good for him to get that goal.”