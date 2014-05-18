Habs G Carey Price not practicing with team Sunday

Goaltender Carey Price, who was upended by a sliding Chris Kreider at 3:15 of trhe second period in Game 1 and appeared to be favoring his right knee or leg, is not skating at the optional practice today here at the club's training complex in Brossard.

Peter Budaj, who relieved Price after the second period, and Dustin Tokarski skated with almost every other player.. TSN reported that Price was on ice with goalie coach Stephane Waite an hour before the practice.

Tomas Plekanec, Lars Eller, P.K. Subban, and Josh Gorges also did not skate in the optional.

If Price (8-4-1 in the playoffs) doesn't start Game 2, the veteran Budaj would. He also shut out the Rangers 2-0 at the Garden in the home opener on Oct. 28. Tokarski appeared in just three games for the Canadiens this season. .

The Rangers aare having some media availability at Bell Centre after they return from the funeral services for France St. Louis in nearby Laval.

