Former Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist will enter Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday

Everyone knew for years that Henrik Lundqvist would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. On Monday, the former Rangers goalie whose No. 30 already hangs from the Madison Square Garden ceiling, will be inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame along with former Islanders center Pierre Turgeon and five other greats.

Lundqvist, 41, is one of three goaltenders who will be inducted. Former Pittsburgh Penguin Tom Barrasso and former Calgary Flame Mike Vernon are the others. Caroline Ouellette, one of the most decorated woman players in history, and former GM Pierre Lacroix and former coach Ken Hitchcock, who were elected in the builders category will also be inducted.

For Lundqvist, his induction to the Hall is a source of great pride for his former teammates.

“I feel really proud about him going in,’’ said ESPN broadcaster Kevin Weekes, who was Lundqvist’s first goalie partner with the Rangers. “I think this is richly deserved. It's all earned. There was no entitlement at all.

“I saw, firsthand, how much work he put in, but also, I know how demanding it is to live and play and perform and work and succeed here [in New York],’’ Weekes continued. “It’s the ultimate barometer [of greatness]. And when you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. He knocked it out of the park here.’’

Lundqvist, a seventh-round draft pick in 2000 from Are, Sweden, played all 15 of his NHL seasons with the Rangers — beginning in 2005 and ending when he was bought out of his contract in 2020. He signed as a free agent with the Washington Capitals after his buyout but never played for them after undergoing open heart surgery to fix a congenital issue.

He officially retired in 2021, finishing with 459 career wins, sixth all-time in the NHL and first on the Rangers. His 64 shutouts, 61 playoff wins, and 130 playoff appearances are all tops in Rangers history.

For current Ranger Mika Zibanejad, Lundqvist was someone to look up to when he was traded to the team in 2017.

“Coming in here as a 23-year-old… Hanky was big in Sweden, and me, obviously being a Swede, knowing what he's done throughout the years and the status that he has here, he meant a lot to me,’’ Zibanejad said. “Especially after the first year, before I got to know him a little bit better and then started talking to him a little bit more, hanging out with him a little bit more.’’

Lundqvist’s practice habits were legendary. Everyone remembers how he never gave up on a puck in practice, ever.

“He would be so mad if he thought that you ‘fanned’ on a puck and it went in five-hole or whatever it might be,’’ Zibanejad recalled. “He didn't like when you scored and celebrated too many times. I liked having him back here in the locker room and just having him as a teammate and a friend, so I’m really happy for him.’’