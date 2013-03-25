Henrik Lundqvist says he's OK after smash off mask

Henrik Lundqvist, who was rocked by Mike Ribeiro's left- wing blast that hit him square in the mask just after the one-minute mark of the second period, said after the game that he felt fine.

"It was a hard shot, no question," he said. "I kind of lost balance a little bit and ended up on my [left] side. I was hoping for a whistle but it didn't come."

Lundqvist also lost his stick, and an ensuing shot hit the post before play was stopped with 55.2 seconds left.

Lundqvist wasn't really under fire after the first period, though. The Capitals managed only 10 shots on goal in the second, third and overtime.

"We just closed out defensively," Dan Girardi said. "We tried to keep everything outside, blocking shots like we always do [23], getting through the neutral zone clean."

Newbury has impact

Kris Newbury made the most of his latest opportunity. The 31-year-old center, who reported to the Rangers Sunday, played 8:55, recorded an assist on Arron Asham's goal and had three hits. He has had a stellar season in the AHL, with 18 goals and 38 assists for 56 points in 62 games with the Connecticut Whale.

Blue notes

Ryan Callahan led the team with nine shots . . . Marian Gaborik had five shots, as many as Alex Ovechkin, but wasn't deployed in the shootout . . . The Rangers' six defensemen managed only three overall . . . J.T. Miller, who is 2-2-4 in 22 games, was scratched because of a sore left wrist that is painful when he shoots. Miller, 19, jammed his wrist during the second period against the Panthers on Thursday. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day . . . Defenseman Stu Bickel, who had no points in 16 games, cleared waivers and played Sunday night in the Whale's 6-1 victory over Binghamton.