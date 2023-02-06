Igor Shesterkin is ready, but Gerard Gallant goes with Jaroslav Halak in Rangers' return

Igor Shesterkin played 10 minutes of 3-on-3 hockey in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon, plus messing around in the All-Star Skills Competition Friday night. The 27-year-old netminder had a lot of fun at his first NHL All-Star Weekend, and was rested enough to have been able to start in goal Monday, when the Rangers returned from the All-Star break with a home game at Madison Square Garden against the Calgary Flames.

But coach Gerard Gallant opted to go with backup Jaroslav Halak instead.

“He was pretty good his last game,’’ Gallant said at Monday’s morning skate at the Rangers’ Greenburgh, N.Y. practice facility, of the decision to start Halak. “That's the thinking.’’

Halak was the Rangers’ best player in their last game, the 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 27, making 33 saves and earning himself First Star of the Game honors. The win was the fifth in a row for Halak, who started 0-5-1 but had evened his record at 6-6-1 by the time the Rangers arrived at the break.

Overall, the 37-year-old Halak carried a 2.56 goals-against average and .908 save percentage into Monday’s game, his 14th start of the season. Since he earned his first win of the season, Nov. 30 in Ottawa against the Senators, he’s 6-1, with a 2.01 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

So now, with 33 games to be played over 67 days to close the regular season, Halak figures to be an important supporting player for the Rangers as Gallant and goalie coach Benoit Allaire plot how best to manage Shesterkin’s ice time the rest of the way, in order to try and keep him fresh for the playoffs. Beyond the game-every-other-day pace to rest of the way, the Rangers (27-14-8, entering Monday) will have eight sets of back-to-back games, and eight sets of three-games-in-four nights.

Shesterkin was asked Sunday if he is prepared to handle a heavy workload of games down the stretch.

“I think everybody is ready,’’ he said. “We know what we want to do. We want to play playoff games, so we have to play the same hockey – maybe a little bit a little bit better – because if you want to win the (Stanley) Cup, you have to be the best. So I think everybody’s ready for that.’’

Shesterkin, who is 21-8-7, with a 2.45 GAA and .918 save percentage, said he feels rested and well, “but I'm not happy about my game.’’

The first part of the season, he wasn’t playing to his standards, he said.

“A great goalie can play like every game very good – maybe sometimes it’s not his day, but he tries to stay like, on one level,’’ he said. “But in this season, I would have two good games, one bad. And I just want to like stay on one line.’’

After a disappointing loss to the Devils Nov. 28, Shesterkin told reporters he was “ashamed’’ of how he was playing. Since that time, he has picked up his game, going 11-4-4, with a 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage in his last 19 appearances.

Gallant brushed off the question of how he will try to keep Shesterkin fresh down the stretch, but he did say that Halak playing as well as he has since the slow start helps immensely.

“We'll just take it one game at a time,’’ the coach said when asked about managing Shesterkin’s minutes. “We're not going to worry about that. Like I said, when you’ve got two goalies playing well, you don't worry about that. That doesn't cross my mind one bit. [Shesterkin]'s been fine. He had lots of rest. He had just had a week off. It doesn't bother me one bit. Halak’s played real well, and that's the key.’’