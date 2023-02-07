Hartford call-ups Sammy Blais, Will Cuylle in Rangers' lineup

Both of the players recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday, wingers Sammy Blais and Will Cuylle, were in the lineup Monday against the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden as the Rangers resumed their season after their All-Star break.

Blais and Cuylle are left wings, so Blais shifted to right wing on the fourth line, with Julien Gauthier the odd man out and serving as a healthy scratch.

Gauthier, who has six goals in 35 games, has been the most productive member of the fourth line all season. Coach Gerard Gallant, however, seems to be committed to giving opportunities to Blais and Cuylle, who both played well in Hartford after being sent down.

Blais, who had no goals and five assists in 38 games for the Rangers this season, was sent to Hartford on a two-week conditioning assignment Jan. 24 and scored four goals in five games there.

Cuylle, who initially was called up when Blais was sent down and then was sent down during the All-Star break, scored a goal in two games in Hartford before being recalled Sunday.

Defenseman Libor Hajek and rookie forward Vitali Kravtsov were the other two scratches for the Rangers. It was Hajek’s 20th consecutive game as a healthy scratch. Kravtsov sat out his third straight game.

Blue lines

Monday was the first of 11 games in 23 days and the first of four in six days for the Rangers, with games at the Garden on Wednesday against Vancouver and Friday against Seattle and a road game Saturday against the Hurricanes . . . Gallant entered the game needing one victory to reach the 350-win plateau . . . Artemi Panarin entered the game with 199 goals in his career and 299 points as a Ranger.