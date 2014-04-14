J.T. Miller recalled from Hartford

When the Rangers return to practice Tuesday, they will have a familiar face on the ice: J.T. Miller, 21, who has been up and down all season. Miller, send down on April 2, was recalled on Monday after he had two goals and two assists in two weekend games. He is tied for the lead in points with the Wolf Pack, with 15 goals and 43 points.

Should the lines remain the same on Tuesday, Miller could step in for Jesper Fast, who has been tentative in the games he's played, on a line with Carl Hagelin and Brad Richards. Miller is bigger, grittier and has more NHL experience. He played 30 games this season (3-3-6) averaging 11:27 minutes a game. The coaching staff seems to be concerned about his reads, particularly on defense, and Alain Vigneault told the media after Miller was demoted that he needed more "commitment". Perhaps Miller got the message.

Plus, Miller played in three of the the four games against the Flyers.