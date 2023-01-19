Jacob Trouba has turned his season around, and the Rangers have benefited

In this era where social media allows anyone to air their complaints about anything or anyone at any time, Ranger fans are always looking to blame somebody every time the Blueshirts allow a goal. This season, defenseman Jacob Trouba has had a lot of blame piled on him by the Twitter crowd.

Entering Thursday’s game at the Garden against the NHL-leading Boston Bruins, Trouba had three goals, 11 assists, and a team-leading 39 penalty minutes (tied with Ryan Lindgren) in 45 games. And his minus-6 rating was the second-worst on the team, behind Vincent Trocheck’s minus-7.

Although the numbers say that Trouba isn’t having as good a year this season as last (when he had 11 goals and 28 assists in 81 games and was a plus-25) things have quietly turned around for the Rangers captain lately, as they have for the team in general.

“We went through some things early on,’’ Trouba recently told Newsday. “I'm not going to say it was expected, but there were different expectations coming into the year. There were different pressures… a lot of different things that I think we kind of found our way through. But I think we found our way back to us, and our game, and how we play. And I think we all knew it was here.’’

Individually, Trouba got off to a rough start, often showing up in the replay as having turned the puck over or failing to clear the net effectively on several goals against. But since he and defense partner K’Andre Miller were both minus-3 in the Rangers’ win over Carolina on Jan. 3 – a game in which Trouba had a goal and an assist – Trouba’s defensive play has been noticeably more sound. In the six games since that win, he registered an assist, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots, and a plus-1 rating as the Rangers went 4-1-1.

Going back further, in the 19 games before Thursday, the Rangers had gone 14-3-2, and Trouba had all three of his goals, plus five assists and a plus-3 rating in that span, which began with the 6-4 win over St. Louis on Dec. 5. It was the first game after Trouba had ripped off his helmet and threw it against the boards in frustration late in the second period of a brutal 5-2 loss against a rebuilding Chicago team two nights earlier.

Trouba had fought twice in the Chicago game, and had also landed a huge hit on Andreas Athanasiou that prompted the second fight, against Chicago captain Jonathan Toews. Afterward, Trouba talked about the need for the team to show “a little bit more emotion, a little more will.’’ And more than a few teammates pointed to that display of emotion by their captain as something that definitely caught their attention.

The Rangers were 11-10-5 after the Chicago loss, but beating St. Louis started a seven-game win streak that turned the season around.

Trouba acknowledged his tough start, but said he’s been playing better. And, he said, his increased physical play is a part of his personal turnaround. He leads the Rangers in hits and blocked shots, credited with 134 hits and 108 blocks entering Thursday.

“I think physicality is a big part of it,’’ he said. “I think early there were definitely some struggles, some growing pains a little bit, of just getting back to how I play, and what makes me successful. And it's not always the points, or the stats, or whatever, but I think, making an impact as far as physicality or however it may be.’’

Trouba was named captain last August, becoming the Rangers’ first captain since Ryan McDonagh was traded to Tampa Bay at the start of the rebuild back in February 2018. Whether the weight of the captaincy played a part in Trouba’s slow start or not, it’s clear that as the team has played better, Trouba has played better. Or, perhaps, vice versa.

Open practice. The Rangers announced they will hold a practice open to the public on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at noon.