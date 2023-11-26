Rangers' Jacob Trouba fined $5,000 for high stick on Bruins' Trent Frederic

Late Saturday night, hours after the Rangers’ 7-4 victory over the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden, the NHL fined Rangers captain Jacob Trouba $5,000 for a high stick on Boston forward Trent Frederic in the second period of the game.

On the play, which occurred at 2:20 of the period, Trouba was attempting to box Frederic out and push him away as Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick scrambled to try and cover a loose puck during a scrum in front of his crease. Trouba then appeared to lose his balance slightly and swing his stick around, catching Frederic on the side of the helmet. The play was not called a penalty on the ice.