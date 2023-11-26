SportsHockeyNew York Rangers

Rangers' Jacob Trouba fined $5,000 for high stick on Bruins' Trent Frederic

Jacob Trouba of the Rangers looks on during the second...

Jacob Trouba of the Rangers looks on during the second period against the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. Credit: Getty Images/Tim Nwachukwu

By Colin Stephensoncolin.stephenson@newsday.comColinSNewsday

Late Saturday night, hours after the Rangers’ 7-4 victory over the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden, the NHL fined Rangers captain Jacob Trouba $5,000 for a high stick on Boston forward Trent Frederic in the second period of the game.

On the play, which occurred at 2:20 of the period, Trouba was attempting to box Frederic out and push him away as Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick scrambled to try and cover a loose puck during a scrum in front of his crease. Trouba then appeared to lose his balance slightly and swing his stick around, catching Frederic on the side of the helmet. The play was not called a penalty on the ice.

Colin Stephenson

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

More Rangers

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME