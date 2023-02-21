Gerard Gallant says naming Jacob Trouba captain was a players' decision

With the Winnipeg Jets having played Sunday night against the Devils in Newark, and thus not holding a morning skate Monday, the traveling media attended the Rangers’ morning skate in Greenburgh to talk with former Jet Jacob Trouba.

Gerard Gallant was asked about Trouba, whom he called “the obvious choice’’ last summer to be named the team’s first captain since Ryan McDonagh, who was traded at the deadline in 2018.

“The players decide new captains,’’ Gallant said. “It wasn’t about me or [general manager] Chris Drury or the management. It’s about when we saw the year and how it went, and when the guys had their team meetings, who was the leader of those meetings and leader on the ice, and stuff like that.’’

Gallant said there were other potential choices, naming Chris Kreider as one. Kreider is one of four alternate captains, along with Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin and Barclay Goodrow.

Motte wearing No. 14

Tyler Motte, who made his second Rangers debut Monday after being acquired from Ottawa on Sunday, was issued jersey No. 14, the same number he had with the Senators. He wore No. 64 with the Rangers last season.

Kravtsov, Harpur sit

Forward Vitali Kravtsov was scratched for the fifth straight game and the ninth in the last 10. Defenseman Ben Harpur was scratched for the sixth straight game.

Harpur has not played since the Feb. 9 trade that brought D Niko Mikkola and RW Vladimir Tarasenko to the Rangers, but Gallant said “[Harpur] understands.’’

Harpur joined the organization after an AHL tryout with Hartford and was called up on Dec. 3. On Jan. 26, he signed a two-year, one-way contract worth $1.575 million that begins next season. Harpur played 21 straight games before Mikkola took his spot.

“Ben’s come a long way this year,’’ Gallant said. “He’s been a veteran and he’s been a good soldier . . . Just keep working hard and when you get your opportunity again, take advantage of it.’’