Jimmy Vesey, Pavel Buchnevich highlight Rangers’ Traverse City Tournament roster

Forwards Pavel Buchnevich, Jimmy Vesey and a squad of other young Rangers will compete against other NHL prospects in the annual Traverse City Tournament Sept. 16-20 in Michigan.

The 25-man roster for the eight-team tournament, announced Monday, includes forwards Ryan Gropp, Robin Kovacs, Malte Stromwall, Cristoval Nieves, Steven Fogarty, Brad Morrison, Adam Chapie, Tim Gettinger, Nick Betz, Michael Joly, Ty Ronning, Reid Duke and Zachary Zborovsky; defensemen Calle Andersson, Sergei Zborovskiy, John Gilmour, Sean Day, Colton Bobyk, Dylan Di Perna, Zachary Malatesta and Turner Ottenbreit; and goalies Brandon Halverson and Joseph Raaymakers.

The Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Dallas Stars at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 and the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 19. Based on their records, all teams will play on Sept. 20 to determine the championship and the final standings.

It’s the 10th consecutive year that the Blueshirts have skated in the tournament, which they won in 2007.