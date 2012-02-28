Rangers deal for 6-8 defenseman Scott

At 6-8, 270 pounds, John Scott has the size to be a Knick. Instead, he is a Ranger, at least until the end of the season.

A defenseman who also has been used at left wing, Scott was acquired from the Blackhawks Monday for a fifth-round draft pick in June. But without landing a regular forward before Monday's trade deadline, the Rangers are shorthanded at the position. They have only 12 on the roster, with no spare, unless there is a call-up from the AHL.

Scott, 29 and an unrestricted free agent, was doing laundry when he got the call, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"Surprising, to say the least,'' he said. "I just had a baby a couple of months ago. It will be tough to pack up and leave everything . . . I thought I'd be the last person to get traded. I'm excited to go to New York but also sad to leave Chicago.''

Scott has one assist in 29 games this season and is averaging 6:56 of ice time. He has one goal and four assists in 140 games in four seasons. On Feb. 16, he played forward and received boarding and roughing penalties against Mike Rupp, his new Rangers teammate.

Target in practice

During practice on deadline day last season (Feb. 28), goaltender Martin Biron was struck by a shot by Derek Stepan that broke his left collarbone and knocked him out for the rest of the season. On Saturday, Biron said, he was struck high on the left side, this time closer to the throat.

On Monday , he displayed the nasty wound, caused when his plastic neck guard cut into the skin. The shooter? He was mum, but a source said it was Wojtek Wolski, who coincidentally was traded later that day. The Rangers had been trying to move him for weeks.