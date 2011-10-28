John Tortorella breaks up Marian Gaborik and Brad Richards

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Breaking up is hard to do. But Rangers coach John Tortorella must feel as if he has no other choice.

That's why Marian Gaborik and Brad Richards were not skating on the same line at practice Friday at the MSG Training Center.

Richards was signed for nine years and $60 million to give Gaborik a No. 1 center. He was not signed to center Brandon Dubinsky and Ryan Callahan, nor was Gaborik supposed to be skating with Wojtek Wolski and Erik Christensen.

But that's the way it was Friday and presumably will be at the start Saturday afternoon when the Rangers host the Senators at the Garden.

"I wish that Gaby and Richie just clicked right away," Tortorella said. "I don't enjoy changing everything up here. Sometimes you need to do that."

The Rangers (3-3-2) have scored 16 goals in eight games. Gaborik has four goals and an assist. Richards has a goal and four assists. It's not clicking yet.

"It's a natural fit," Richards said. "It looks like it should fit. It's what everybody wants. But you also want to win games . . . It's going to take time. If we win a game because we're not playing together, I'm sure he's fine and I'm fine."

The Rangers' well-documented early-season travels and lack of practice time could be part of why the duo hasn't found a groove. Or, as Richards put it: "I met him a month ago for the first time in my life. So we've got to be realistic."

Said Gaborik: "We know the lines tend to change quite a bit here, which everybody's used to. Whoever's on that line, we just have to try to get it working."

None of this means Tortorella enjoys changing lines as often as he has this season. Even he admits that it gives him pause.

"The way I look at it is I think if you're going to get into a routine as a team, I don't think you can keep on changing lines as much as I have," Tortorella said. "The thing with our team right now is it's not one or two guys that you need to get going, this is a team thing, offensively anyway, as far as there are a number of people struggling."

Notes & quotes:D Michael Del Zotto missed practice with a hip flexor injury. Tortorella said he expects him to play Saturday.