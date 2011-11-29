John Tortorella confirms Marc Staal skates, and that's it

Rangers coach John Tortorello's pregame news conference Tuesday, in toto:

Q. Perhaps you could confirm, did Marc Staal skate the last couple of days?

A. Did he skate? Yes.

Q. And . . .

A. No report.

Q. Symptom-free as far as you know?

A. No report.

Q. (from veteran hockey writer Stan Fischler) How excited are you about tonight?

A. Just . . . peachy, Stan.

Q. (Fischler) This is special stuff.

A. I just want to get out of here so I can get prepared for the game, so if there are any questions here.

Q. Same lineup?

A. Yes.

Torts on his line theory

The Artem Anisimov-Derek Stepan-Marian Gaborik line is the one Tortorella has been least tempted to fiddle with, but he insisted earlier this week that he does not consider any trio his No. 1 line.

"The way I go about it, during a game, whichever line is going -- and it depends on some matchups -- that's the line that's gong to get on the ice more," Tortorella said. "I allow the players to let me know who's playing best that game, and they'll get most of the ice time.

"Situations in the game are very important to me. If I think a line is going, I'm going to try to keep on getting them going. It may be two lines. It's a hard question for me to answer, what a top line is. It's the one playing the best at that point in time."

Ice chips

Rangers scratches were center Erik Christensen and defenseman Anton Stralman.