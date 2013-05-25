John Tortorella faults himself for not playing Ryan McDonagh on power play

John Tortorella took a shot at someone Friday. Turns out it was himself.

For the second time in this postseason, the Rangers' coach took himself to task without being challenged by anyone.

On Friday, it was for not using defenseman Ryan McDonagh enough on the power play before Thursday night's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 4.

"That's me," Tortorella said. "I screwed that up not using him early enough, and I should have."

McDonagh played 3:32 on the power play in Game 4. In the Rangers' first 10 playoff games, he was on the ice with a man advantage for only a total of 4:16. The Rangers scored their first power-play goal of the series in the third period to tie the score at 3.

Tortorella was answering a question about the 23-year-old McDonagh's overall play when he veered into self-critical mode.

"I think when players are deemed a shutdown defenseman and it's the defensive part of it, I think players sometimes get trapped and think, 'This is who I am,' " Tortorella said. "Ryan McDonagh is not just that; he's going to be able to do both. On the power play, he helped us . . . He wants to become that complete player and he's so wet behind the ears. [At] his age and what he needs to learn about that position, it's really encouraging."

Tortorella chided himself in the first-round series against Washington for not using his bench enough in Game 6.

Richards with subs

Brad Richards, who was a healthy scratch Thursday night, skated in practice with the Rangers' "Black Aces" taxi squad. Ryane Clowe and Darroll Powe also skated with that group. Injured Anton Stralman didn't get on the ice at all, indicating Tortorella is not planning to change his lineup for Game 5.