Kaapo Kakko nearing a return to Rangers' lineup

Injured forward Kaapo Kakko appeared to ratchet up his participation in the Rangers’ morning skate on Monday prior to their game against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. And Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said afterward that the 22-year-old is nearing a return to the lineup.

“There were no real restrictions on him today, and so with regard to any change in jersey color, it'll be close,’’ Laviolette said after the skate.

Kakko has been out since suffering what appeared to be a left leg injury Nov. 27. He has taken part in the last three morning skates with the Rangers, beginning last Thursday. He wore a red jersey (signifying no contact) in each. He skated with the extras on Friday and went on the trip to Montreal with the team and participated in the morning skate on Saturday.

Kakko getting a lot of reps today. pic.twitter.com/P2jqqY0N63 — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) January 8, 2024

He has seemed to do more in each appearance. On Monday he skated as a defenseman, partnering with Zac Jones to form a fourth defensive pair for drills. He appeared to move around quite well and possessed and moved the puck sharply. At one point he stole the puck while defending the Rangers’ top scoring line of Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere and was able to hold possession and keep it away from them for a while.

The next step for Kakkowill be to practice full-contact with no restrictions. Once that happens, he can be considered to return to the lineup. If the Rangers practice on Tuesday, it’s possible he could be out of the red jersey and practicing fully. That would make him eligible to return to the lineup as soon as Thursday when the Rangers play at St. Louis.

Kakko, who has two goals and one assist in 20 games this season, will miss his 19th game on Monday.

Meanwhile, injured forward Filip Chytil remains home in Czechia, Laviolette said, continuing his rehab there from what is believed to be a concussion. He will miss his 29th game on Monday.