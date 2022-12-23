After early error, Rangers' Kaapo Kakko makes amends with game-winning goal against Islanders

Kaapo Kakko desperately needed to redeem himself. And with 2:47 remaining in regulation against the rival Islanders Thursday at Madison Square Garden, he did.

The 21-year-old Finn had gifted the Islanders a goal in the second period that briefly earned him a mini-benching. But with the game tied late, and the Rangers having just failed to score on yet another power play, Kakko drove the net and banged in a pass from K’Andre Miller to put the Rangers ahead and on their way to a 5-3 win in their final game before the NHL’s three-day Christmas break.

“It was a nice pass by ‘Key’ and I was just going to the net,’’ Kakko said of the game-winner. “I think my game today wasn't the best this season, so I think just tried to play simple in the end, like go to the net and good things happen. That was a nice pass by a Key — I don't know he tried that, or just tried to throw it to the net."

Vincent Trocheck’s empty-net goal with 1:32 remaining sealed the result for the Rangers, who finished the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a record of 19-11-5. Though their seven-game win streak had ended Tuesday with a loss to the Penguins in Pittsburgh, the Rangers finished 8-1 in their last nine games. They return to action on Tuesday at the Garden against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Kakko’s goal was his ninth of the season, and he admitted he was hoping to score a big goal to make up for his error.

“Yeah. I was thinking something like that after the second goal they scored,’’ he said. “Obviously that was my fault, and I think that happens for everyone. That’s the way you need to think after [a mistake like] that … but yeah, it was nice to score a goal like that in the end, especially after a play like that.’’

The mistake had come early in the second period in a 1-1 game when Kakko lost the puck after skating around with it in the Islanders’ zone. He held on to it for a while, weaving his way in and out of traffic, but he didn’t pass it and he didn’t shoot it, and the Isles’ Josh Bailey stripped him of it and got the puck to Mathew Barzal, who sped up the ice on a breakaway and scored at 2:39 to give the Isles a 2-1 lead.

Julien Gauthier, back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the previous two games, tied it up with a goal at 5:30 of the period, but Alexander Romanov put the Isles back in front when he fired a shot from the left point through traffic and past goalie Igor Shesterkin at 8:45 of the period. It was Romanov’s first goal as an Islander.

Kakko played only two more shifts in the second period after his mistake, and Gauthier even took his spot on the Kid Line, with Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil, for one shift. But in the third period, Gallant put Kakko back in his regular spot.

“I think a couple of guys on our bench I saw talking to him, and that's perfect,’’ Gallant said of Kakko. “You make mistakes, and obviously an important game like it was tonight and to give that goal up, it's tough on a young player. But I saw [Chris] Kreider and [Barclay] Goodrow down there talking to him, and… it's nice that he finished off the right way.’’

It helped that Goodrow deflected a shot by Gauthier at 3:00 of the third period to tie the game, 3-3, and then set up Kakko’s game-winner. Goodrow had started the game on the first line, with Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, but in the second period, Gallant moved him to the fourth line, with Jonny Brodzinski and Gauthier.