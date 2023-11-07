Kaapo Kakko on demotion to Rangers' third line: 'I'm just trying to find my game'

For weeks, Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko worried that, regardless of how hard he worked or how responsible he was defensively, his lack of scoring was eventually going to get him dropped from the top line.

When it happened, before Tuesday’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings, the 22-year-old was philosophical.

“I mean, it didn't work out, and I have new chance, a new line,’’ he said after coach Peter Laviolette made the change at practice Monday. “Hopefully, it will go [well].’’

“Through the course of 11 games, it just hasn't clicked the way that you would want, from a production standpoint,’’ Laviolette said of dropping Kakko and replacing him with veteran Blake Wheeler. “And I'm not saying that that's [on] Kaapo. I'm just saying that, that's just the reality of it. And so, you try and make a change, to see if it changes things up. I don't think that's a bad thing.’’

Playing the first 11 games of the season with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, Kakko had one goal and one assist. Against the Red Wings, Laviolette put him with rookie left wing Will Cuylle (two goals and one assist) and center Nick Bonino (no goals, no assists).

“I think right now, I’m just trying to find my game,’’ Kakko said.

Blue notes

Defenseman Adam Fox is on long-term injured reserve with a lower body injury. Laviolette, when asked if he anticipated might miss months or perhaps the rest of the season, said he doesn’t expect the Jericho native to be out that long. “I don't think that that's what we're talking about,’’ the coach said. He did add that neither Fox nor center Filip Chytil, who is on regular injured reserve, has skated since getting injured last Thursday… Goalie Igor Shesterkin missed his second straight game with an undisclosed injury, but he skated for a portion of the optional morning skate, after taking part in about half Monday’s practice. Jonathan Quick started in goal for the second straight game, and veteran Louis Domingue, called up from AHL Hartford, was the backup… Barclay Goodrow returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game in Minnesota due to the birth of his son. With Goodrow back, Jonny Brodzinski was expected to be scratched, along with defenseman Connor Mackey.