Kaapo Kakko returns to practice with Rangers

GREENBURGH – Brennan Othmann, the rookie called up from AHL Hartford to make his NHL debut Thursday night at Madison Square Garden against Chicago, wasn’t the only new face on the ice at the Rangers’ morning skate at their practice facility before the game.

Forward Kaapo Kakko, who has been out since suffering a significant lower-body injury in a game against Buffalo Nov. 27, skated with the team for the first time since he suffered the injury. He wore a red (no-contact) jersey, but looked fine taking warmups, taking shots and doing conditioning work with seventh defenseman Zac Jones after the skate.

“It was nice to see Kaapo out there,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “The next step in the [injury rehabilitation] progression is to start skating with us, and he was at that point to join us. It's great to have him out there. He looks good. He's moving well. So that's all positive stuff.’’

Kakko, the No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 NHL draft, suffered what appeared to be a serious injury to his left knee or ankle late in the second period of the Rangers’ 5-1 loss to Buffalo at the Garden, when he got tangled up with Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson and fell awkwardly. He was helped off the ice and it looked as though he’d surely suffered a season-ending injury.

But the next day, the team said the injury was not as serious as feared, and Kakko would return this season. He began skating on his own about three weeks later.

While Laviolette did not reveal a timetable for when the 22-year-old Finn might be able to practice fully with the team -- or when he might be ready to actually return to the lineup -- the coach did say the team intends to bring Kakko on its trip this weekend to Montreal.

“When it comes to that, I think you look at the trips and see whether or not there are going to be opportunities to skate, and whether it's more valuable to keep him here [in New York],’’ Laviolette said. “But I believe that's the plan.’’

The Rangers are scheduled to fly to Montreal Friday for their game Saturday night against the Canadiens.