Rangers' Kaapo Kakko returns to lineup after missing 21 games

After missing 21 games and nearly seven weeks, Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko will make his return to the lineup Sunday afternoon when the Rangers take on the Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden in the back end of a weekend home-and-home set.

“Kaapo will play today,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said at his pregame news briefing Sunday.

“He's looked good in practice. He's healthy. He's cleared,’’ Laviolette said. “He's been [skating] with us for a while, and so it's nice to have him . . . He's looked like he's skating well. He's protecting pucks. You know, it's his first game back after being off for a little bit, but I'm sure he's excited to get back in there and play.’’

Kakko was injured in a 5-1 loss to Buffalo Nov. 27, when he had an awkward fall after a collision with Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson and landed on his left leg and knee. He was helped off the ice apparently in great pain, and at the time it looked like a serious and potentially season-ending injury. But the Rangers announced the next day that the injury was not as bad as feared, and that the 22-year-old Finn would be back sometime this season.

He began skating on his own in mid-December and rejoined the team for the first time at their Jan. 4 morning skate before that night’s game against Chicago. He traveled with the team for its game that weekend in Montreal and practiced with the team for the first time last Tuesday, wearing a non-contact jersey. On Wednesday he practiced fully, not in the non-contact jersey, and he went on the team’s trip to St. Louis and Washington but did not play in either game.

According to Laviolette, the 6-2, 205-pound Kakko will not be on any kind of minutes restriction in his first game back.

“He's good to go,’’ the coach said. “It's not like we've got him penciled in for eight minutes and that's all he's going to get. So, whatever the game brings his way, I think he's in a good spot to handle it.’’

The Rangers are 26-13-2 and lead the Metropolitan Division, but they enter Sunday’s game on a four-game losing streak and are 2-5-1 in their last eight games and 8-9-1 in their last 18. In the 21 games that Kakko missed (during which time the team has also been without center Filip Chytil) the Rangers were 11-9-1.

Despite the fact Kakko had struggled to score — he had two goals and one assist in 20 games — Laviolette said the team did miss him when he was out.

“He protects the puck really well in the offensive zone; he's big, he's strong, he's young, he's fast,’’ Laviolette said. “He’s capable defensively, certainly capable offensively. So you lose a player like that for a bit, you feel it. It's always good to get him back out on the ice.’’