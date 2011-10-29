Kris Newbury, Tim Erixon sent down to AHL Whale

The Rangers will have two new faces on the roster shortly. Veteran forward Kris Newbury, who played 4:20 Saturday, and Tim Erixon, the 20-year-old rookie defenseman, were assigned to the AHL Connecticut Whale after the game. There was no immediate word on their replacements.

Erixon, the son of former Ranger Jan Erixon, played in all nine games but was on ice only 7:43 Saturday and was minus-2 overall. The Rangers last week made an offer to free-agent defenseman Anton Stralman, who was released after a tryout with the Devils.

Wolski objects to call

Wojtek Wolski didn't think he was guilty of an illegal check to the head of Daniel Alfredsson at 12:09 of the third period. Alfredsson charged toward Wolski, who raised his left shoulder, and the Senators veteran went down and didn't return. "I watched the video," said Wolski, who had two assists and hit the post in the shootout. "There was no contact to the head. I got him from the side; I thought it was a clean hit."

Anisimov takes hard hit

Artem Anisimov, smashed from behind into the boards at 4:05 of the second period by former Islander Zenon Konopka -- who was tossed with a boarding major and game misconduct -- played only two shifts in the third period. Anisimov lay motionless on the ice near the boards after the hit, skated off and then was on the bench with an ice pack on his neck. "No one has told me anything, so he must be OK," Tortorella said. "I just don't think Artie was playing as well as the guys I decided to use in the third period."

Blue notes

Erik Christensen, 0-for-2 in shootouts this season, was denied by goalie Craig Anderson with a pad save after a good deke . . . The Rangers have been outshot in all nine games, including 40-28 Saturday . . . Ryan McDonagh logged a career-high 28:57 of ice time.